Russia relocates radar aircraft to eastern bases after Ukrainian strikes

Modern air defense requires constant surveillance across vast distances.

As long-range strikes penetrate deeper into protected airspace, military commanders must scramble to defend vulnerable targets. Tracking increasingly sophisticated aerial threats is becoming a full-time challenge, reports United24Media.

Watching the skies

Russian forces have dramatically increased flight patrols for their most prized surveillance planes. According to United24 Media, military commanders are now flying their remaining A-50U early warning aircraft on a daily basis to guard against deep Ukrainian missile strikes.

The sudden shift in tactics came to light after Ukrainian open-source intelligence group CyberBoroshno analyzed more than 1,600 aviation reports recorded between June 4 and August 2. The data revealed a sharp rise in operational flights following weeks of relative quiet.

Earlier in June, the specialized planes were rarely used for active war patrols, mostly completing repair flights or moving between remote northern bases. But that calm ended quickly as Ukrainian strikes escalated.

These massive radar planes act as flying command centers for Moscow. Flying high above rear territory, they detect low-altitude cruise missiles and drones beyond the reach of ground radar systems before routing targeting data directly to fighter jets and air defense units.

Pushing farther back

Activity surged starting June 23, with an A-50U conducting regular night patrols over Russia’s Ulyanovsk and Samara regions. Following a Ukrainian cruise missile attack on July 4, commanders moved the aircraft even farther east to bases near Perm, Orenburg, and Chelyabinsk.

By July 7, Russia launched four A-50U planes into the sky simultaneously. CyberBoroshno reported that this massive single deployment likely represented nearly the entire combat-capable fleet available to the Russian military.

The heavy workload highlights severe shortages in Moscow’s fleet. Ukrainian strikes shot down two A-50U aircraft in 2024, while another suffered confirmed damage at a repair facility in March 2026. Two additional planes were targeted during Operation Spiderweb in 2025.

With only about four operational planes currently capable of flight, Russia is pushing its remaining radar fleet to the absolute limit.

Sources: United24Media