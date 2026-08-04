Putin’s top enemy walks away: “We have nothing left to rely on”

The activist said that international law seems to be falling apart.

Fighting a massive system for years eventually takes a heavy toll.

The constant pressure of looking over your shoulder can break even the strongest resolve.

Now, one prominent voice has decided to step away from the battlefield.

A dangerous mission

Vladimir Osechkin spent years exposing dark secrets hidden deep within Russian prisons. He founded a platform called Gulagu.net to show the world the horrific treatment happening behind closed bars.

His work made him famous, but it also made him a prime target for powerful enemies. According to focus.de cited by Digi24, intelligence services view him as a primary target.

Through his network, he released countless videos revealing systematic abuse in penal colonies, while also exposing how the state recruited mercenaries.

Tired of the silence

Despite the massive impact of his project, the whistleblower is now suspending his work. He explained his decision in an interview with the ntv television channel, pointing to a broken opposition.

“The Russian opposition has been dismantled by a series of intelligence operations; we have not been able to unite,” Osechkin told the network.

He expressed deep frustration with former allies who have stopped speaking out. He feels this silence destroys their shared mission, leaving him completely isolated.

“Because we can’t get anywhere with the materials for which people risked their lives, while it’s easy to talk to others,” he explained.

A personal nightmare

His drive to expose the truth started from personal trauma. As a businessman, he clashed with corrupt officials and ended up spending over four years in a brutal prison system.

“I came out of prison bald and toothless,” he recalled to ntv.

He built his network in 2011 to ensure others would not have to endure the same fate quietly. Yet, the current global political climate has drained his hope for real justice.

Losing all hope

The activist noted that international law seems to be falling apart. He pointed to recent shifts in global leadership as the final blow to his efforts.

The world turned upside down when American leadership began targeting the International Criminal Court, he told ntv. He specifically pointed to a recent policy statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio aiming to abolish the court entirely.

“Everywhere I look, we have nothing left to rely on,” the exhausted critic confessed.

The threat to his life remains very real. He currently lives under strict police protection in France. In fact, four agents planning to kill him were arrested there in October 2023.

Sources: focus.de, ntv, Digi24