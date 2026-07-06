Ukraine exposes secret US missile launcher guarding the coast against Russia

Ukraine decided to lift the curtain on a closely guarded military secret.

Governments rarely show their most valuable defense assets to the public.

Keeping high-tech weapons hidden usually gives an army a vital advantage during a prolonged conflict. But sometimes, leaders decide to put their hidden strength on full display.

Revealing the arsenal

Ukraine decided to lift the curtain on a closely guarded military secret. The country showcased its US-supplied Harpoon coastal defense system for the first time.

The reveal happened during a high-profile visit to the Odesa region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the area to inspect the naval forces protecting the southern border.

According to United24 Media, the military display was part of a broader coordination meeting. Officials gathered to review how the naval command handles ongoing regional threats.

A modified machine

The naval command presented a variety of tools to the visiting president. They showed off domestically made Neptune missiles, torpedo weapons, and advanced unmanned systems.

But the Harpoon system was the undisputed centerpiece of the new footage. The country originally received these weapons from the United States and Denmark back in 2022.

According to Defence Blog, the Ukrainian military currently operates an adapted version of the weapon. The newly published images reveal a truck-mounted launcher holding four separate missile canisters.

This unique ground-based setup differs completely from the original design. When the program began in the late 1960s, engineers initially created the Harpoon as a naval launch weapon.

Decades of development

The American defense contractor Boeing currently manages the long-running missile program. Following an early company merger, the manufacturer continues to upgrade the system through multiple modern variants.

These weapons easily strike targets out on the water from roughly 130 to 240 kilometers away. To avoid early detection by radar, the missiles travel extremely low over the sea.

Later versions also include advanced GPS navigation systems. This critical upgrade allows the missiles to strike enemy port infrastructure directly on the coastline.

Action on the water

The weapon has a proven history of combat success. The US Navy first put the anti-ship missile into active service in 1977.

In Ukraine, the imported systems went straight to work. The military quickly deployed them against Russian naval targets moving through the Black Sea.

Those early operations included sinking the Russian rescue tug Vasily Bekh in June 2022. For years, the launcher itself remained entirely hidden from the public eye until this recent presidential visit.

Sources: United24 Media, Defence Blog, Office of the President of Ukraine