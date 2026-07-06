Inappropriate Kylie Minogue joke forces Australian Prime Minister to apologize

Do you think the joke was too much?

Politicians often try to show their human side by diving into the world of pop culture and entertainment.

But blending high office with casual comedy can quickly turn into a high-stakes mistake.

A recent casual chat has just shown exactly how fast a lighthearted moment can backfire on the international stage.

A risky game

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese found himself in hot water after appearing on a comedy podcast hosted by Nikki Osborne. The host pushed the nation’s leader to play a crude relationship game involving famous Australian celebrities.

The options presented to the leader included Nicole Kidman, Rhonda Burchmore, and pop icon Kylie Minogue. He refused at first.

He reminded her that he had been married for only six months, but Osborne pressed him anyway, asking what he would do if the relationship collapsed.

That is when the prime minister gave in. According to The Australian, Albanese replied, “Oh Kylie, clearly.” Osborne then asked if he would marry, sleep with, and date the pop star. He answered, “All of the above.”

The heavy backlash

The casual banter quickly sparked furious reactions across the country. Critics argued that such vulgar comments are completely inappropriate for someone holding the highest political office in Australia.

Politicians and women’s advocates immediately called out the behavior. Outraged by the episode, Liberal Party Senator Sarah Henderson slammed the remarks as reported by Rolling Stone Australia. She called them “disrespectful to women, embarrassing to Australians and dishonoring to the office of Prime Minister.”

Henderson added that the incident makes a mockery of the current government’s claim to champion women’s rights. Independent lawmaker Zali Steggall agreed, stating the comments were simply beneath the office.

An explicit apology

By Monday, the Australian leader felt the heat and decided to apologize swiftly. He tried to calm the storm with a direct public statement.

“I apologise unequivocally for the comments,” Albanese said on Monday, according to a report by The Australian.

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue’s representative has not yet commented on either the remarks in the podcast or the statement.