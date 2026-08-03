Trump’s overhaul strips 4 million Americans of food stamps

The sudden drop comes after new federal legislation tightened rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Putting food on the table has become an uphill battle for millions of families across the country.

As living expenses continue to mount, a sudden shift in government policy is quietly reshaping how vulnerable households get through the month.

Vanishing support

More than four million Americans have lost access to federal food aid since last July. The sudden drop comes after new federal legislation tightened rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, widely known as food stamps.

According to NPR, total enrollment fell from 42 million recipients down to 37 million by April. Many of those cut off are young children.

“We’re upset about how quickly this has happened,” said Starsky Wilson, president of the Children’s Defense Fund, in comments reported by NPR. He added that even greater desperation lies ahead for families as more rules kick in.

Tighter rules apply

Under the new law, thousands of adults must now document at least 80 hours of work or volunteering every month to keep receiving benefits. These strict work mandates now target older adults, homeless individuals, and young people aging out of foster care.

At the same time, federal authorities ended eligibility for certain noncitizens, including refugees and victims of domestic abuse. Government officials insist the changes simply clean up the system.

“A lot of it is people taking the program that shouldn’t have been, and then a lot of it is just a better economy,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told Fox Business.

Policy experts push back against that explanation. They point out that food prices remain high while state offices struggle with huge paperwork backlogs and staffing shortages.

States face chaos

The fallout is already hitting local communities hard. In Arizona, food stamp enrollment crashed by nearly 50 percent, forcing more people to rely on charitable food banks than government assistance for the first time.

“We are showing the rest of the country a really scary scenario,” Natalie Jayroe, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, told NPR.

Starting in October, states will have to cover 75 percent of administrative costs instead of the previous 50 percent split. With even heavier financial penalties set for 2027, some states are already warning they may have to scale back or abandon the program entirely.

Sources: NPR, Fox Business