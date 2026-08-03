British psychic foresees danger for Trump: “I would be concerned”

The psychic noted that Vice President JD Vance and other top officials were also hiding inside this secure space.

Sometimes our minds play tricks on us in the middle of the night.

But for those who make a living reading the future, a bad dream is rarely just a passing nightmare. It is usually a warning.

Prophet of doom

Craig Hamilton-Parker knows about making bold calls. The British psychic built a massive following after correctly guessing both Brexit and the 2016 election result.

Today, he is sounding the alarm over a dark new vision. During a recent video, he told his YouTube audience about a vivid dream involving US President Donald Trump.

According to the Daily Star cited by the Irish Star, the psychic claims this scenario points to a massive crisis hitting the administration very soon.

“I had a dream of President Trump in a panic room, one of those rooms you lock yourself in if there’s been an attack,” he said.

Danger to life

The psychic noted that Vice President JD Vance and other top officials were also hiding inside this secure space.

“I thought, ‘That seemed to come out of absolutely nowhere’,” Hamilton-Parker explained to his subscribers. He wondered why his mind sent him such an alarming scene.

He quickly clarified that he does not foresee a global nuclear war. Instead, he views the intense dream as a symbol of a highly specific upcoming threat.

“But this is kind of like symbolic, because dreams always exaggerate things, but it made me feel that there’s a really high risk right now and danger to life to not only Trump, but other members of the American administration generally,” he said.

A foreign threat

The self-styled prophet then pointed the finger directly at Iran. He expects a fresh wave of aggression aimed at American leaders.

“We already know that Trump is, and America generally is, planning something big there in Iran now,” Hamilton-Parker stated. He warned that Iranian officials have already issued dire threats.

Even so, he suspects the president might escape harm. The psychic believes someone close to the Trump family or another top politician could become the actual target by September.

Trouble at sea

The grim warnings did not stop with American politics. Hamilton-Parker also shared a troubling flash he experienced of a sinking military ship.

He described seeing a naval vessel flipped entirely upside down. The psychic felt it was a British ship, perhaps a minesweeper.

“I would be concerned about the ships we commit,” he warned, urging extreme caution for any upcoming Royal Navy deployments.

Sources: Daily Star, The Irish Star