Trump sets deadline for taking control of Greenland

Trump says time is running out for his Greenland plan.

Donald Trump has once again escalated his long-running campaign to bring Greenland under American control, reportedly attaching a clear timeline to one of the most controversial foreign policy ambitions of his presidency.

Speaking during an interview on Real America’s Voice, the U.S. president reportedly said he wants the United States to secure control of Greenland before his current term ends in January 2029, marking one of his strongest public declarations on the issue to date.

Interest in Greenland has been a recurring theme throughout Trump’s political career, but recent remarks suggest the White House is placing renewed emphasis on the strategically important Arctic territory.

According to reports, Trump argued that growing competition from major powers such as China and Russia makes American control of Greenland a national security priority.

No direct quotation from the interview has been released in the information available, but reports describe the president as making it clear that achieving U.S. control before the end of his presidency remains a key objective.

Denmark and Greenland remain opposed

Resistance from both Copenhagen and Nuuk remains firmly in place despite Washington’s increasingly direct rhetoric.

Danish authorities and Greenland’s government have repeatedly rejected the idea that the island is available for acquisition, maintaining that Greenland’s future is a matter for its own people.

Talks between Greenlandic representatives and the United States are expected to continue through an established negotiating committee, though those discussions focus on future cooperation rather than any transfer of sovereignty.

Greenland’s location has become increasingly valuable as geopolitical competition in the Arctic continues to intensify.

American officials have long highlighted the island’s military and strategic significance, while Trump has repeatedly argued that greater U.S. influence is necessary to prevent rivals such as China and Russia from expanding their presence in the region.