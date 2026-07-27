Trump’s own press secretary shuts down third-term talk: “It’s temporary”

Donald Trump frequently flirts with the idea of ignoring term limits altogether.

Political aides usually spend their days carefully managing the boss’s image.

They memorize the daily talking points. But sometimes, a casual television chat reveals the exact opposite of the official company line.

A temporary stay

Karoline Leavitt recently sat down for a friendly television interview. On Friday, the White House press secretary joined Lara Trump on Fox News according to Huffpost.

When the conversation shifted toward the daily challenges of balancing motherhood with a high-profile government job, the top spokesperson offered a remarkably grounded view of her position.

She told the network she feels proud of the public service her White House role provides. Then she added a crucial reality check.

“I realize it’s temporary. President Trump is only here in D.C. for four years,” Leavitt said, according to HuffPost.

Third term dreams

That simple statement completely undercuts a narrative the president has built for months. Behind closed doors and at massive rallies, Donald Trump frequently flirts with the idea of ignoring term limits altogether.

He actually brought up the concept just hours later at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. In front of the laughing crowd, he put on a red “Trump 2028” hat.

At that Friday event, he told reporters and political guests, “I’m going to do it again,” HuffPost reported.

He made similar comments to graduates at the United States Coast Guard Academy in May. The commander-in-chief told the young crowd, “I’m going to be here in ’28. Maybe I’ll be here in ’32 too. I don’t know.”

Finding a workaround

The highest law in the land strictly forbids these extended ambitions. The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution states clearly that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Yet the president insists his comments are more than just rally banter. During a May 2025 interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News, he claimed he was “not joking” about staying longer.

He told the anchor that he believed there were “methods” available to extend his time in the Oval Office.

For now, his own press secretary seems to have forgotten those grand plans. She expects to pack up on time.

Sources: HuffPost, Fox News, NBC News