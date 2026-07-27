Soviet heir warns Putin’s nightmare is coming: ‘Putin’s regime must cease’

The Russian public is feeling the heavy burden of this endless military campaign.

History casts a long shadow over modern conflicts.

When leaders tie their political survival to an ongoing battle, finding a peaceful exit becomes almost impossible.

Now, a voice with deep ties to the Soviet past is speaking out.

The only way out

Nina Khrushcheva knows the inner workings of Russian power. The great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev recently shared her thoughts in the Swiss publication NZZ.

According to the Latvian news outlet LA.LV, citing a report by Dialog, she sees a grim reality. She argues the war in Ukraine will only stop when the leadership fundamentally changes.

“Putin’s regime must cease to be Putin’s regime,” Khrushcheva stated. She believes the war now serves as the foundation of the Russian ruling system, leaving no peaceful alternative.

A dangerous weakness

The invasion started as a pure display of strength. Khrushcheva points out that Vladimir Putin launched the assault to project absolute power to the world.

Because of this, backing down due to international pressure is not an option for him. Yielding would look like a massive failure in the eyes of his supporters.

For a leader who rules through fear, showing any weakness carries extreme political danger. The country pushes forward because no other alternative exists within the power structure.

Paying a heavy price

Even with this stubborn approach, the domestic situation gets harder every day. The Russian public is feeling the heavy burden of this endless military campaign.

Basic goods are becoming a serious problem. The country faces severe fuel shortages at the pumps, while high inflation steadily drains household savings accounts.

Physical safety is also cracking. According to Khrushcheva, Russian air defense systems are failing to block incoming strikes from Ukrainian missiles and drones.

Labelled as an enemy

Khrushcheva observes this crisis from a safe distance. She currently teaches as a professor at The New School in New York.

She regularly calls out Russian authorities for their ongoing violence in Ukraine. That outspoken approach has made her an official target.

The Russian Ministry of Justice recently branded her a foreign agent. Authorities frequently use this harsh label to silence opposition figures, activists, and persistent government critics.

Sources: LA.LV, Dialog, NZZ