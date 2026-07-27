“You just hired a million bad employees”: the rail road crash of AI has put the spotlight on human workers

A lack of management infrastructure turned the corporate rush for artificial intelligence into a costly disaster that simply scaled human incompetence.

Over the past year, corporate boards mandated the immediate integration of artificial intelligence into everyday workflows. The initial promise suggested digital agents would automate routine tasks and create unprecedented operational efficiency. However, the reality of this technological rollout has exposed a critical flaw that is forcing companies to rethink their entire strategy.

The tokenmaxxing collision

The tech industry briefly referred to this period of unlimited digital budgets as the “tokenmaxxing” era. According to an analysis by Fortune, the chaotic expansion mirrored the American railroad boom of the 1830s. Just like the fatal 1841 train collision that forced the invention of modern corporate management, a massive wave of digital failures is now demanding human oversight.

Business leaders rushed to deploy autonomous software across their organizations without building the necessary administrative infrastructure. Executives granted these digital tools open access to company budgets and assumed the technology could operate independently. It was only when Amazon absorbed a staggering $500 million loss in a single month that the industry realized the true cost of unchecked deployment.

This crisis has completely inverted the core economic argument for technological automation. Software experts note that for the first time in history, human workers are actually cheaper than their digital replacements. The corporate rush to automate everything simply provided underperforming staff with the computational tools to multiply their mistakes.

Scaling poor performance

The root cause of these expensive failures lies with the human operators rather than the underlying software architecture. By removing traditional constraints, managers effectively handed unlimited headcount to staff members who already struggled with basic tasks. George Sivulka, CEO of the enterprise startup Hebbia, bluntly warned executives that this dynamic meant they just hired a million bad employees.

Sivulka estimates that only one percent of the modern workforce knows how to give an algorithm proper context. When average workers provide vague instructions, the software enters a destructive cycle of continuous self-correction called looping. This behavioral loop causes language models to spend vast amounts of computing power trying to fix their own logic errors.

Workers effectively delegate complex tasks to software that lacks the specific operational knowledge needed to execute the job correctly. The machines burn through expensive processing tokens while producing completely unusable results. Giving poorly performing employees access to unlimited digital agents simply multiplies their inefficiency across the entire corporate structure.

The human spotlight

Corporations are now scrambling to build internal management layers to control their massive computing expenses. Software firms are implementing strict routing strategies to assign routine tasks to cheaper algorithms while restricting access to expensive models. Manufacturing giants like Ford have already begun reversing course by rehiring veteran human engineers to oversee these struggling digital systems.

Implementing these control systems requires extracting institutional knowledge directly from the existing human workforce. A new phenomenon called context hoarding is emerging as a primary defensive tactic among experienced staff members. Employees actively refuse to teach artificial intelligence systems the intricate details of their daily workflows out of fear for their job security.

This internal friction presents a structural hurdle for companies trying to salvage their digital investments. Workers realize they possess significant leverage because corporate leadership lacks the technical capability to operate the algorithms efficiently. The defining skill of the next decade will involve managing the human context required to make automation actually profitable.