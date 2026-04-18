UK urged to learn from Europe on defence

Rising global tensions are prompting renewed questions about how prepared the UK would be in the event of a major conflict. Experts warn the issue is no longer theoretical, as war in Ukraine and instability elsewhere reshape security thinking.

Concerns are now growing over whether British civilians are ready for the demands of a large-scale crisis.

Readiness gap

According to The Express, analysts say the UK remains far from prepared for a potential large-scale conflict, despite calls for a broader national discussion.

Lord Toby Harris, chair of the National Preparedness Commission, warned that public engagement is still lacking. “A national conversation means that every citizen is engaged in it and we’re way, way short of that,” he said.

He added that businesses and schools are not yet fully involved, with many still viewing preparedness as solely a government responsibility.

Learning from europe

Experts point to other European countries that have already taken steps to involve civilians in national defence planning.

Sweden, for example, has trained skilled workers such as electricians to help maintain critical infrastructure during wartime.

“That’s something that is indispensable in war because the Russians will target electricity infrastructure as they already do in Ukraine,” said Elisabeth Braw, who contributed to the report.

Different approaches

Estonia has developed a system based on conscription and rapid mobilisation of reservists, allowing forces to be called up at short notice.

Analysts say elements of this model could be adapted in the UK without necessarily introducing full compulsory service.

Such systems are also seen as a deterrent, signalling readiness to potential adversaries.

Trust and challenges

Experts warn that improving preparedness will require greater trust between the public and government.

“Given that there are active attempts to undermine the trust that people have in public authorities in this country… you’ve got to be starting to build that confidence,” Lord Harris said.

Former soldier Dave Butler also raised concerns about public scepticism, suggesting some people may not respond even in a crisis due to distrust and misinformation.

Room for optimism

Despite the warnings, some analysts believe the UK could adapt if needed.

They point to past examples, including public cooperation during the Covid pandemic and historical resilience during wartime, as signs that society can respond under pressure.

The debate now centres on whether preparations can be made in time—and whether the public would be ready to answer the call.

Sources: The Express, Forces News



