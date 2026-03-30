Russian oil companies warn of force majeure after Ukraine strikes

Russian oil has been heavily targeted by Western sanctions aimed at cutting off funding for the Kremlin’s military campaign.

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But the global energy crisis triggered by the war in Iran has complicated that strategy, with the Trump administration temporarily easing some restrictions to stabilize soaring oil prices.

That shift has helped Russian exports regain importance, just as Ukraine intensifies efforts to disrupt them.

Contracts at risk

According to Reuters cited by LA.lv, Russian oil producers have warned buyers they may declare force majeure following recent disruptions.

Such a move would allow companies to suspend contractual deliveries due to circumstances beyond their control.

Industry sources say clients have already been alerted to the risk of supply interruptions.

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Ports under fire

The warnings come after a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on major Baltic export hubs.

The port of Ust-Luga, one of Russia’s largest oil terminals, has been hit repeatedly, with shipments currently halted due to fires and damage.

One source told Reuters that operations may not resume before mid-April.

Wider disruption

Another key port, Primorsk, has also been targeted and only partially resumed operations after sustaining damage.

Together, the attacks have significantly reduced Russia’s export capacity.

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Reports suggest that up to 40% of oil export infrastructure in the region has been affected.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Reuters that Kyiv is deliberately increasing pressure on Russia’s oil industry.

With rising global oil prices and shifting sanctions allowing Moscow to generate more revenue, Ukraine is attempting to limit those gains.

Sources: Reuters, LA.lv