Ukraine may be key to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

A potential new international mission could reshape security in one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.

Ukraine is signalling it may play a role as efforts begin to restore safe passage after recent conflict, reports United24 Media.

Naval role offered

Ukraine is considering deploying mine countermeasure vessels to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to United24Media, citing The Times, four Ukrainian minehunters currently based in the United Kingdom could join a British and French-led operation.

The mission would focus on clearing mines and ensuring safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

Ukrainian representatives are expected to take part in planning talks in the UK to discuss possible contributions.

Fleet in waiting

The vessels identified for potential deployment are stationed in Portsmouth and cannot currently be sent to Ukraine.

“We are ready to offer everything. There are four mine countermeasure vessels in Portsmouth. They cannot be sent to Ukraine because, first, they would become the number one target, and second, due to the Montreux Convention ,” a source told The Times.

According to United24Media, the fleet includes two Sandown-class ships, Chernihiv and Cherkasy, and two Alkmaar-class vessels, Mariupol and Melitopol.

An additional vessel from the Netherlands is expected to join Ukraine’s navy in 2026.

Broader support

Ukraine may also contribute beyond traditional naval assets.

According to United24Media, options under consideration include deploying surface drones and counter-drone systems to protect commercial shipping.

These technologies could help guard against attacks in a region that has seen heightened tensions.

The country has previously indicated willingness to support international maritime security efforts.

Strategic importance

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

According to United24Media, a significant portion of global oil exports passes through the narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Recent disruptions, linked to conflict involving Iran, have raised concerns over global supply chains.

Securing the route is seen as essential for stabilising energy markets.

International effort

The proposed mission would involve multiple countries working to restore safe shipping conditions.

According to United24Media, Ukraine’s participation could include both operational and advisory roles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously expressed readiness to support such initiatives.

While discussions are ongoing, any deployment would mark a notable expansion of Ukraine’s role beyond its immediate region.

Sources: United24Media, The Times