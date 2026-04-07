Ukraine targets Russian ‘spy hub’ in Black Sea drone strike

A new Ukrainian operation has struck a strategic Russian position in the Black Sea.

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Ukraine’s navy confirmed that forces carried out an overnight strike on the offshore drilling platform “Syvash” on April 6. The platform, previously seized by Russia, had been repurposed as a military outpost.

According to the navy, maritime drones and aerial UAVs were used to hit Russian units stationed on the structure.

Ukrainian officials said the platform functioned as a surveillance and communications hub.

“This allowed them to detect the movement of Ukrainian Defense Forces toward Crimea, creating a ‘buffer zone’ to protect the peninsula and naval vessels,” the navy said.

The site was also reportedly equipped with electronic warfare systems and short-range air defence.

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Drone coordination

Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, said the operation was coordinated with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Writing on Telegram, he confirmed that both the platform and a Russian warship were targeted, though the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Brovdi added that the installation hosted Russian special forces and weapon systems, including anti-tank missiles and counter-drone equipment.

Warship strike reported

The same operation reportedly included a strike on the Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in the port of Novorossiysk.

The vessel is known to carry Kalibr cruise missiles and advanced air defence systems.

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There has been no immediate confirmation from Russian authorities regarding the reported damage.

Expanding battlefield

Ukrainian officials say Russia has used offshore platforms to extend its surveillance reach across the Black Sea.

By placing radar and electronic systems on these structures, Moscow has aimed to monitor Ukrainian movements at sea and in the air.

The strike is expected to disrupt those capabilities and complicate Russian operations in the region.

Separately, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu recently acknowledged that Ukrainian long-range strikes are reaching deeper into Russian territory.

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He warned that even regions previously considered safe, such as the Urals, are now vulnerable.

Sources: Ukrainian Navy, statements from Robert Brovdi.