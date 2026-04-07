More headache for Putin: Ukraine just set a world record in shooting down drones, realeses video

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A new milestone in drone warfare has been reported from Ukraine, where operators claim to have achieved something never seen before on the battlefield.

The development highlights how rapidly evolving technology is reshaping tactics in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to Ukrainian media and drone manufacturer Wild Hornets, two Russian Shahed drones were intercepted from a distance of 500 km using a STING interceptor drone. The operation was carried out by a pilot known as “Hulk” from the Bulava unit.

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The company described the feat as an “absolute world record,” stating that it was the first time an interceptor drone had both reached such a distance and successfully destroyed targets.

“Using Hornet Vision Ctrl technology, Roman “Hulk” from the “BUŁAWA” unit shot down two Shaheds located 500 km away.

This is the first time in the world that someone has flown that far and actually intercepted drones. Not one, but two Shaheds,” Wild Hornets reported.

Growing drone role

Military analysts say the event underscores the increasing importance of interceptor drones in the war. As the conflict continues, both sides are relying more heavily on unmanned systems to counter aerial threats.

Ukrainian military analyst Alexander Kovalenko told Radio NV that the war has become a testing ground for unprecedented developments. He said it marked the first confirmed case of an interceptor drone operating effectively at such a range.

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Meanwhile, Russia continues to deploy large numbers of Shahed-type drones. Originally supplied by Iran, similar models are now also produced domestically under the name Geran-2.

Fast and scalable

The STING drone, developed by Wild Hornets, is a first-person-view quadcopter controlled via VR goggles. It can exceed speeds of 300 km/h, making it faster than many Shahed variants and capable of catching them mid-flight.

Reuters reported that interceptor drones like STING offer a low-cost alternative to expensive air defense systems such as Patriot missiles. The agency also noted international interest in the platform, including from Persian Gulf countries.

According to Reuters, STING drones have destroyed more than 3,000 Shahed drones since entering service in June 2025, with over 10,000 units produced monthly in Ukraine.

Sources: Reuters, Radio NV, Wild Hornets, WP Tech