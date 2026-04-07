Trump endorsement boosts Steve Hilton in California race

Donald Trump has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Hilton in California’s upcoming governor race, adding new momentum to an already competitive field.

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The move could reshape the dynamics ahead of the state’s primary election, reports CNN.

Key endorsement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump gave Hilton his “COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT,” describing him as a “fine man” he has known for years.

“With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before!” Trump wrote.

Hilton’s campaign welcomed the backing, saying it would help “take California back and make it better than ever before!”

Crowded race

According to CNN, Hilton is competing against fellow Republican Chad Bianco and a large group of Democratic candidates.

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California’s primary system advances the top two candidates regardless of party to the general election.

This has raised concerns among Democrats that a split vote could allow two Republicans to move forward, an outcome that would be unusual in a state that has not elected a Republican governor in nearly 20 years.

Campaign message

Hilton has positioned himself as a critic of long-standing Democratic leadership in the state.

“On and on through every issue I’ll be making the case that it’s 15 years of one-party rule that have brought us to this point,” he said in a previous interview.

He argued that economic challenges, including housing costs and unemployment, are the result of Democratic policies.

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Political background

Hilton, originally from the UK, began his career in British politics and later served as an adviser to former Prime Minister David Cameron.

He moved to California in 2012 and has since worked in media and business, including as a Fox News host.

Sources: CNN