Ukraine’s Foreign Minister mocks Orbán: “Your master in Moscow won’t last”

The Hungarian PM has said that he thinks no Hungarian government would vote in favor of Ukraine joining the EU.

It is nothing new that the Ukrainian leadership and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are not on friendly terms.

In fact, Orbán has repeatedly pushed back against further EU sanctions on Russia and has also refused to continue funding Ukraine in what is now a nearly four-year-long war.

Following an EU summit in Brussels earlier this week, at which the European Commission presented a roadmap for Ukraine’s future membership of the European Union, Orbán once again lashed out at Ukraine, stating that “we do not want them to join the EU,” according to the Hungarian outlet Telex.

Not in 100 years

According to Orbán, the roadmap aims for Ukrainian membership of the Union by 2027. However, as all current member states must approve any new members, a single country can veto Ukraine’s accession.

Orbán does not believe that Ukraine will become a member of the EU by 2027—if ever.

Telex reported that he said there would not be a Hungarian parliament willing to vote in favor of Ukrainian EU membership for the next hundred years.

Ukraine: Your master won’t last 100 years

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, was quick to push back against Orbán’s remarks, posting a clip of the Hungarian prime minister saying that no Hungarian parliament would vote for Ukrainian membership for a hundred years.

In an accompanying text, Sybiha took a jab at Orbán, writing that “your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years even if you were ready to donate him all your organs,” referring to Orbán’s pro-Russian stance.

Elections will be held in Hungary in April, and the most recent polls show Orbán’s Fidesz party trailing the opposition.

Souces Telex, Reuters, Tass, X