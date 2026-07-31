Modern conflicts rarely stay confined to traditional front lines for long.

Technology has changed everything. As long-range drones become increasingly advanced, military strikes can now reach locations once considered completely safe from war, reports United24Media.

Far from the front

A fresh wave of long-range aerial attacks recently struck deep inside Russian territory. Unmanned aircraft traveled nearly 1,400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border to hit targets in the Perm region.

That journey sets a dramatic distance record for strikes against commercial logistics networks, according to Deutsche Welle. The main target of the assault was a vast sorting facility operated by Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer.

Telegram channels Supernova and Exilenova published dramatic videos showing massive flames above the facility in Zamulyanka village. The fire was real. Independent Russian news outlets Agentstvo and ASTRA verified the precise location of the blaze through eyewitness footage.

Widespread storage strikes

This strike was not an isolated incident. It marked the third successful hit against Wildberries storage infrastructure in a single day, following earlier strikes in Penza and Udmurtia.

Regional Governor Dmitry Mahonin reported damage to two non-residential buildings in the area. He claimed Russian air defense units brought down 30 drones throughout the day, though fallen debris damaged a residential plot in Ochersky.

Wildberries stayed quiet. Company representatives released no public statements regarding the sudden destruction. Ukrainian defense officials also declined to single out the online shopping site in their morning updates.

However, official reports from Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed extensive overnight strikes across the Perm region. Their list of targets included the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery, a critical industrial plant capable of processing 13 million tons of crude oil every year.

Targeting energy infrastructure

Raids hit heavy energy infrastructure as well. Just 24 hours earlier, Ukrainian FP-1 drones targeted another major industrial zone in the Ryazan region.

Regional Governor Pavel Malkov confirmed that falling drone wreckage started fires at both a regional Wildberries park and the local Rosneft oil refinery. That plant processes roughly 17 million metric tons of crude annually to feed Moscow’s fuel supply.

With commercial shipping hubs and major refineries burning simultaneously, the economic impact of these long-distance drone operations continues to grow across the region.

Sources: United24Media, Deutsche Welle, Agentstvo, ASTRA