Trump admits his attorney general pick may not have the votes

Trump faces embarrassing setback over attorney general nomination.

Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged that his preferred choice to lead the Justice Department may not have the backing needed to clear the Senate, raising the possibility of withdrawing the nomination rather than forcing a vote destined to fail.

The president’s remarks mark a rare admission that resistance within Republican ranks has become a serious obstacle for Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, whose confirmation has stalled amid concerns from members of Trump’s own party.

Republican holdouts remain unconvinced

According to The Daily Beast via. reports, Republican senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn have withheld their support while seeking written assurances over two controversial issues tied to the administration.

Both lawmakers reportedly want confirmation that a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, which Blanche helped establish earlier this year, has been permanently abandoned. They have also requested written clarification regarding an agreement that allegedly shields Trump and members of his family from future IRS audits.

Rather than negotiating further with the senators, Trump suggested he could simply delay Blanche’s nomination until after both lawmakers leave the Senate following this year’s midterm elections.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump praised his longtime ally while criticizing the two Republicans.

“Todd Blanche is a STAR, and everyone knows it! He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time. However, John Cornyn, of Texas, and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, both of whom I refused to Endorse, and whose political careers have been ended by my action, are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee, who will remain, in any event, as Acting.”

Trump then floated the idea of postponing the confirmation fight altogether.

“I have no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd’s name, if they do not do the right thing, and putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office.”

Longstanding ties raise questions

Blanche previously served as Trump’s personal attorney and represented him during the criminal case involving hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. That trial ended with Trump being convicted on charges of falsifying business records.

Close ties between Blanche and the president have fueled criticism from opponents and ethics observers, who have questioned whether he could oversee the Justice Department independently. Scrutiny intensified during his confirmation hearings after he acknowledged that the White House was effectively directing key decisions.

Additional controversies weigh on nomination

Blanche has also faced mounting criticism over his role in the Justice Department’s handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As the confirmation battle continues, posters highlighting Blanche’s involvement in the Epstein files have appeared across Washington, underscoring the political pressure surrounding a nomination that now appears increasingly uncertain.