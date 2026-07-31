Moscow in the crosshairs: Ukraine’s homegrown ballistic missiles could strike Russia’s capital within months

Ballistic missiles are difficult to counter, because they reach speeds of up to 29,000 km/h.

Ukraine has managed to evolve its air defenses to effectively counter the Russian drone swarms attacking the country.

In May, the then-defense minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that Ukraine is now able to shoot down 90% of Russian drones and almost 80% of Russian cruise missiles.

But one Russian weapon the Ukrainian air defense still can’t effectively counter is ballistic missiles.

During a Russian attack on Ukraine earlier this week, only one in nine Russian ballistic missiles was intercepted, Reuters reported.

But Moscow may soon have the ballistic missile-countering abilities of its own air defense systems tested, as Ukraine is getting ready to target Moscow with home-produced ballistic missiles.

And the first strike could happen this fall.

Tests enter final stages

Speaking in an interview published by journalist Dmitry Gordon on July 27, Denys Shtilerman, who serves as owner and chief designer at defense contractor Fire Point, explained that his company is finishing work on a new missile system.

Shtilerman noted that flight tests are entering their final stage. Once those trials finish, commanders could deploy the weapons against strategic targets.

“The military will decide where [to strike], but I think these will immediately be significant targets,” Shtilerman said. He added that initial strikes inside Russian territory could start as early as this autumn.

The launch timeline hinges on upcoming engine assessments. “We will install the engine on the stand, conduct a burn test and see how it performs. If there are any issues, we will fix them. But we are moving very quickly,” Shtilerman explained.

Scaling up production

Fire Point has rapidly grown into one of Ukraine’s primary military suppliers. The firm previously built the FP-1 long-range strike drone alongside the FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile, which authorities say has already seen limited operational use.

Work on the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missile projects officially began in September 2025. Engineers completed the first public test launch of the FP-7 in February 2026, aiming for ranges up to 300 kilometers, while the larger FP-9 reaches up to 850 kilometers.

In comments to journalist Alesya Batsman, Shtilerman confirmed that factory lines are preparing for serial production alongside flight trials. The firm plans to build up to 20 units for initial testing before ramping up output once government approvals arrive.

The expansion aligns with broader national efforts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in June that domestic missile development was reaching critical milestones, declaring that the country would not “simply die silently” while defending its territory.