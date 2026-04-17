US considers WWII-style industrial mobilization

The United States is exploring an unusual solution to a growing military challenge. With demand rising, officials are considering whether civilian industry can help fill the gap. Early discussions point to a potential shift in how America builds its weapons.

According to The Wall Street Journal, cited by United24media, Pentagon officials have begun preliminary talks with companies including General Motors and Ford about adapting their manufacturing capabilities for defense production.

The talks are still in the feasibility stage, focusing on how quickly factories could be repurposed and what obstacles might stand in the way.

Pressure builds

The initiative comes as US weapons stockpiles face sustained strain. Ongoing military support for Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East have increased demand for equipment and ammunition.

Defense officials are now questioning whether existing contractors alone can keep up with the required pace of production.

The discussions extend beyond automakers to firms like GE Aerospace and Oshkosh Corporation, reflecting a broader effort to expand capacity.

Scaling challenges

At the center of the review is whether civilian plants can be converted efficiently. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon is assessing regulatory and contractual barriers that could slow any transition.

Officials are particularly focused on boosting output in key areas such as munitions and unmanned systems.

The approach has drawn comparisons to World War II, when US industry rapidly shifted to military production on a massive scale.

Urgency grows

The push aligns with expectations of rising defense budgets, potentially reaching $1.5 trillion, with increased investment in ammunition and drone technology.

Separate developments have highlighted operational risks. According to The War Zone, cited by United24media, a US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone worth $180 million was recently lost near Iran after veering off course. The cause has not been confirmed.

While not directly tied to manufacturing, such incidents add urgency to maintaining sufficient military resources.

Sources: United24media, The Wall Street Journal, The War Zone