An injured foreign national who made it out of a combat zone and reached Ukrainian troops is drawing renewed attention to how non-Russians are entering the war. His story, shared by Ukrainian military units, adds to a growing body of claims about opaque recruitment practices.

Since the early stages of the invasion, reports have surfaced about foreigners joining Russian forces under a range of arrangements, from formal contracts to what are described as volunteer roles, or “dobrovoltsy,” meaning volunteers.

According to United24, Ukrainian sources say some individuals do not initially set out to enlist. Instead, they arrive in Russia through what appear to be civilian opportunities, only to find themselves redirected.

A case involving a Peruvian citizen is being cited as an example of how civilian pathways may intersect with military mobilisation.

The Peruvian man’s experience, shown in footage released by Ukraine’s 77th Airmobile Brigade, is presented within that context, raising questions about how clearly such roles are communicated.

Pressure and deployment

In a recorded interview, he indicates that his situation changed rapidly after reaching Russia. Without detailing exact mechanisms, he suggested he no longer had control over key documents and faced strong pressure to formalise his involvement.

His account suggests the process differed from what Russia describes as ‘volunteer’ recruitment, with little opportunity to refuse once inside the system.

United24, citing Ukrainian military officials, reports that he was eventually sent to an active combat area with little preparation.

Ukrainian authorities argue that foreign recruits can be placed in high-risk roles, although these claims remain difficult to independently verify.

Flight from the front

After being wounded, the man describes leaving his position and attempting to move away from the fighting. His account indicates he navigated out of Russian-held territory before encountering Ukrainian paratroopers.

Footage released by the brigade shows he was given medical assistance and evacuated after reaching their lines.

He also issued a warning about misleading job offers, suggesting that what begins as civilian employment can take an unexpected turn.

Other cases point to a wider pattern. Ukrainian intelligence has identified foreign nationals, including Nepali citizen Madan Kumal, who died after signing a contract with Russian forces in 2023.

The issue raises broader legal and ethical questions, including how international norms apply when civilians are drawn into armed conflict through unclear recruitment channels.

Sources: UNITED24 Media