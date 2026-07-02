US health officials sound the alarm as mysterious parasite outbreak spreads

Growing parasite outbreak sends dozens to hospital as investigation intensifies

Health authorities across the United States are racing to determine the source of a foodborne parasite outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people, with investigators warning that the true number of infections could be significantly higher than official figures suggest.

Federal and state agencies are now working together as cases continue to emerge in several parts of the country.

According to The Irish Star via. the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 145 people in 17 states have been diagnosed with cyclosporiasis since May 1 after becoming infected with the parasite Cyclospora.

Twenty patients have been hospitalized, although no deaths have been reported.

The CDC said those affected all became ill after eating food within the United States rather than during international travel.

Officials stated that the infected individuals “became sick after eating food in the United States and did not report any travel during the 14 days before they got sick.”

Michigan reports even higher numbers

While the CDC continues its nationwide investigation, officials in Michigan say the situation there appears even more extensive.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that 150 people across seven counties have been diagnosed with cyclosporiasis since June 22.

Health officials are interviewing patients and searching for a common source of exposure, but investigators have not yet identified the food or foods responsible.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite more commonly associated with developing countries, though outbreaks linked to contaminated fresh produce have occurred in the United States before.

Symptoms often begin about a week after infection and may include diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue and a low-grade fever.

According to CDC data released in mid-June, patients range in age from 5 to 86 years old, with a median age of 42. Women account for roughly 61% of the reported cases.

Officials warn outbreak may be larger

Public health investigators believe the confirmed case count likely represents only part of the outbreak.

Some infected people recover without seeking medical treatment or being tested, meaning additional illnesses may never be officially recorded.

Authorities continue to trace the source of the contamination while urging healthcare providers to remain alert for new cases as the investigation expands.