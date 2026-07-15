US lawmakers approve plan that could change mornings forever

Americans edge closer to permanent daylight saving time.

Millions of Americans could soon stop changing their clocks twice a year after lawmakers in Washington took a major step toward making daylight saving time permanent.

The proposal cleared the U.S. House of Representatives by a wide margin on Tuesday, moving the long-running debate over “springing forward” and “falling back” one step closer to a permanent conclusion.

Changing clocks have been observed across most of the United States since the 1960s

According to Reuters, lawmakers approved the Sunshine Protection Act in a decisive 308-117 vote, sending the legislation to the Senate for further consideration.

If it ultimately becomes law, most Americans would no longer turn their clocks back in November. States that already opt out of daylight saving time, or that had previously chosen permanent standard time before the law changes, would still be allowed to remain outside the system.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly backed ending the twice-yearly clock changes, and the White House said the proposal would eliminate the inconvenience and cost of adjusting clocks twice each year while saving Americans hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Supporters point to health and safety

Backers of the measure argue that switching clocks twice a year disrupts sleep schedules, increases workplace injuries and contributes to more traffic accidents.

Keeping daylight saving time throughout the year, they say, would provide longer daylight hours in the evening during winter months while encouraging greater economic activity after the workday ends.

Representative Frank Pallone argued that modern commuting patterns have changed significantly and far fewer children now walk to school, saying it is time to put an end to the long-standing routine of changing clocks every spring and autumn.

Critics warn of darker mornings

Not everyone is convinced.

Opponents argue that permanent daylight saving time would delay winter sunrises by roughly an hour, meaning many children, commuters, construction workers and farmers would begin their day in darkness. In some regions, sunrise would not occur until nearly 9 a.m. during the darkest part of winter.

Senator Tom Cotton remains among the proposal’s most prominent critics, warning that later winter mornings could create unnecessary safety concerns.

Airlines have also expressed reservations, saying a permanent change would require significant adjustments to flight schedules, aircraft positioning, crew planning and international connections.

Congress previously experimented with year-round daylight saving time during World War II and briefly reintroduced it in 1974 as an energy-saving measure. Public opposition quickly grew, leading lawmakers to repeal the policy later that same year.

A similar proposal unanimously passed the Senate in 2022 but never reached a final vote in the House. Hawaii and Arizona currently do not observe daylight saving time, making them exceptions to the national system.