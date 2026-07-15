Trump leaves interviewer stunned with bizarre explanation of Lindsey Graham’s death

Trump sparks confusion after graphic remark about Lindsey Graham’s death

Donald Trump offered an unusually graphic description while discussing the death of longtime ally Lindsey Graham, leaving the interviewer visibly puzzled during a televised interview.

The president appeared on Newsmax following the South Carolina senator’s death, where he was asked whether he believed the public knew the full story behind Graham’s passing.

Trump gives unusual explanation

Host Greg Kelly questioned Trump about speculation surrounding Graham’s death, particularly after the senator had previously advocated a hardline stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rather than addressing the speculation directly, Trump focused on the medical circumstances.

“Well, I think we do. We’ve had great doctors, and they talked about, you know, a certain part of his body literally blew up,” Trump said according to The Express.

Kelly appeared momentarily confused before Trump continued by discussing Graham’s history of cardiovascular problems.

Cause of death revealed

Trump explained that Graham had inherited heart-related health issues and recalled encouraging him to seek treatment.

“He had a problem with arteries, and he was like 70% blockage. I said, Lindsey, you’re going to have to go and take care of that. But this was not that problem. This was a different problem that wasn’t really related.”

According to information released by Graham’s office, the senator died after suffering an aortic dissection, a tear in the inner wall of the body’s main artery associated with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

His office initially described his passing as following a “brief and sudden illness.” Officials have said an official cause of death will be finalized after toxicological and microscopic testing.

Medical experts note that severe damage to the aorta can, in rare cases, lead to catastrophic rupture.

One of Trump’s closest allies

Graham was widely regarded as one of Trump’s closest political allies, despite their often-contentious relationship before Trump entered the White House in 2017.

The president said the two had spoken shortly before Graham’s death.

“He sounded a little bit tired, but perfect,” Trump said during NBC’s Meet the Press, recalling a phone call with Graham after the senator had returned from a trip to Ukraine.

Following Graham’s death, Trump ordered U.S. flags across the country to be flown at half-staff until Saturday evening in honor of the senator.