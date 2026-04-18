US proposes automatic draft registration for young men

Not registering for the US military draft has long carried the threat of steep fines and even prison time, though in practice those punishments are rarely enforced. That reality now sits alongside a proposed administrative change that could alter how millions are entered into the system each year.

The Selective Service System has formally submitted a plan to introduce automatic registration from December 2026, according to BBC.

LadBible separately highlights how the change would remove the need for individuals to sign up themselves when they turn 18.

Each year, roughly four million Americans reach draft age, meaning the proposal is aimed at simplifying a process that has historically relied on individual compliance rather than government coordination.

Despite initial reactions, the proposal does not expand who is eligible. The same legal framework remains in place, covering men aged 18 to 25 with ties to the United States, whether they live domestically or abroad.

It also continues to include people assigned male at birth, including transgender women, as well as some individuals who may later be ruled medically unfit.

Exemptions remain limited and largely unchanged. In effect, the proposal shifts responsibility from individuals to the state, rather than redefining the pool of those affected.

What enforcement actually looks like

Under federal law, failing to register is still classified as a felony. The maximum penalties include fines of up to $250,000 and prison sentences of up to five years.

However, enforcement tells a different story. The BBC writes that custodial sentences are almost never applied, with authorities instead relying on indirect penalties.

Those who do not register may be barred from federal employment, student financial aid and certain training schemes. For immigrants, failure to comply may hinder or prevent citizenship applications.

Legal liability can also extend to anyone who knowingly assists another person in avoiding registration, though such cases are uncommon.

The United States has not activated the draft since 1973, at the end of the Vietnam War. Any future use would rely on a selection process rather than automatic enlistment.

Individuals in the system would be assigned numbers, with selections made through a random draw. Those chosen would then be required to report for service.

Even so, registration does not eliminate the possibility of refusal on ethical grounds. Individuals can still apply for conscientious objector status if called up, but they must first be part of the system.

Sources: BBC, LadBible