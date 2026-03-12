US release video of military destroying 16 Iranian minelayer ships

According to US Central Command, the strikes happened near the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has published video and images showing attacks on Iranian naval vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

According to the BBC, the strikes targeted vessels accused of preparing to mine the waterway, escalating tensions in one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors.

US military officials say the operation forms part of a broader campaign aimed at securing the passage used by a large share of the world’s oil shipments.

The operation follows attacks on container ships in the region, incidents that raised concerns about threats to commercial traffic through the narrow strait.

According to international shipping data, more than 20 million barrels of oil move through the Strait of Hormuz every day, accounting for roughly one fifth of global oil consumption.

Political response

US President Donald Trump confirmed the strike’s outcome on Tuesday in a post on Truth Social.

“We have hit and completely destroyed 10 mining ships, and more will follow.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the action was ordered to keep the strategic channel open to global trade.

“We will not allow terrorists to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage,” he added, saying Iran had been formally warned.

Sources: BBC, US Central Command, Truth Social