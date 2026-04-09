US to auto-enroll men for draft database

A new system will soon shift the burden of registration away from individuals.

Others are reading now

The United States is preparing a change to how it tracks people for a possible military draft.

The Selective Service System (SSS) confirmed it submitted a rule change on March 30 to federal regulators.

The update would begin in December 2026.

Under the plan, eligible men will be automatically registered using data from government databases. This replaces the current system, where individuals must sign up themselves.

The agency said, “This statutory change transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to the SSS through integration with federal data sources.”

Also read

Who must register

Under existing law, most men aged 18 to 25 are required to be part of the system. That will not change, but the process will become automatic.

Those included are US citizens in that age group, even if they live abroad or hold dual citizenship. Male immigrants living in the US are also covered.

People assigned male at birth, including transgender women, must also be registered.

In addition, most men with disabilities are included, even if they may later be found unfit for service.

Who is excluded

Some groups are not part of the system.

Also read

Women are not required to register under current law.

Men younger than 18 or older than 25 are also excluded. Foreign nationals in the US on temporary visas do not qualify either.

Transgender men assigned female at birth are not included.

Men who were continuously institutionalised, hospitalised or incarcerated between ages 18 and 25 are also exempt.

Shift in focus

At present, failing to register can lead to fines of up to $250,000, prison time, or loss of access to federal benefits. The new system removes that responsibility from individuals.

Also read

The US has not used a military draft since 1973 during the Vietnam War, relying instead on volunteer forces.

SSS representative Chrissy Houlahan said: “This will also allow us to rededicate resources — basically that means money — towards [readiness] and towards mobilization… rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people.”

Officials say the change will simplify the process and allow resources to be used more efficiently.

Sources: Selective Service System