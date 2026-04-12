3-year-old “raced” truck – now the driver is accused of killing her

A tragic incident in Michigan has left a community in shock after a young child lost her life in what authorities describe as a reckless situation. Details emerging from the case paint a deeply distressing picture.

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Police say the events unfolded in a matter of seconds.

Deadly moment

According to Law & Crime, a 33-year-old man, Daniel Richard Bryant, has been charged after allegedly striking and killing a 3-year-old girl with his pickup truck.

Authorities said Bryant, described as a “father figure” and the fiancé of the child’s mother, was caring for the girl at the time.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on April 3, but the child, identified as Estella Johnson, was pronounced dead due to severe injuries.

What happened

Investigators say Bryant told deputies the child had been “just racing up the street” alongside his vehicle in a mobile home park.

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He reportedly claimed he was driving slowly when he heard another child shout for him to stop, only then realizing Estella was under the truck.

Bryant also told authorities the girl had suddenly “ran under the truck,” according to local reports.

Signs of recklessness

Police said evidence at the scene suggested more than a low-speed accident.

Investigators noted possible acceleration marks on the road, raising concerns about how the vehicle was being driven.

Authorities also said alcohol may have been a factor, with Bryant admitting heavy daily drinking and officers detecting the smell of alcohol.

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Witness heartbreak

Neighbors described desperate attempts to save the child.

“I was doing compressions on her chest, but by the time cops or paramedics got here, she was already gone,” one witness said.

Another neighbor recalled calling the girl’s mother, saying, “Alyssa, you need to get home right now. Your daughter’s just been run over,” adding she “just bawled” upon arriving.

Charges filed

Bryant is facing charges of reckless driving causing death and second-degree child abuse, with further charges possible.

He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond and is due back in court on April 15.

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Those who knew Estella remember her as “curious, intelligent, outgoing, and feisty,” a child who “loved to pretend, to explore, and to fully immerse herself in play.”

Sources: Law & Crime, MLive, WZZM, WOOD-TV