The Little-Known Strategist Influencing U.S. Policy Toward Europe

There are people in Washington whose names rarely appear in the news, yet they have a real influence on the direction of U.S. foreign policy.

Their work shapes conversations that reach far beyond the capital. Andy Baker is one of those people. Most Americans have never heard his name, but his ideas may end up guiding the future of the Republican Party’s approach to the world.

Working Behind the Scenes

Baker’s only unexpected moment of public attention came last year. Vice President JD Vance mentioned him in a leaked group chat about the Houthi attacks in Yemen, according to Digi24. After that, he slipped back into the shadows. He prefers working quietly. Even so, he now plays a central role behind the scenes.

He serves as deputy national security adviser and has become one of Vance’s closest influences on foreign policy. His thinking touches some of the White House’s most important decisions, especially the tough line the administration has taken toward U.S. allies in Europe.

People outside Washington or Europe rarely know who he is. Inside those circles, he is seen as essential to understanding President Donald Trump’s foreign policy choices. This has created confusion for many European leaders who struggle to interpret the direction of the administration. With Vance expected to be a major figure in the 2028 Republican race, Baker’s role is likely to grow even more. He calls himself a “realist” and is skeptical of old alliances and long-term military deployments. His former colleague Alex Wong said Baker will remain a force in any future administration.

Worked on Political Speeches

Baker helped shape some of the administration’s toughest positions. He worked on Vance’s fiery speech at the Munich Security Conference in 2025. That speech blamed European leaders for failing to defend free expression and warned that Europe’s internal political problems posed a danger to the transatlantic partnership. Baker also played a major part in writing the administration’s National Security Strategy. The document echoed many of Vance’s views and questioned NATO expansion.

His background is academic. He grew up in a working-class area near San Francisco. He studied history at Berkeley. He earned graduate degrees at Oxford and spent years teaching. His research focused on the postwar order and the shared values that kept it stable. These themes later shaped Vance’s arguments in Munich.

Inside the administration, Baker became a key adviser on Ukraine negotiations and on planning the campaign against the Houthis in Yemen. Colleagues describe him as thoughtful and methodical. Foreign diplomats seek him out because he explains the administration’s views more clearly than most. Even though he keeps a low profile, his influence continues to grow.

