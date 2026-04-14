Video: Ukraine says robots and drones captured enemy position in first-of-its-kind assault

Ukraine says it captured an enemy position using only robots and drones, marking a potential shift toward fully unmanned battlefield operations.

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Ukrainian forces have captured an enemy position using only ground robots and aerial drones, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as a first-of-its-kind battlefield operation carried out without any infantry involvement.

The claim signals a potentially significant shift in how wars are fought, as unmanned systems move beyond surveillance and strikes into direct territorial control.

According to Zelensky, the operation was conducted entirely by unmanned ground robotic systems (GRS) working in coordination with drones, allowing Ukrainian forces to force a surrender without deploying soldiers into the area.

“The future is here, on the battlefield, and Ukraine is creating it,” he said.

A fully unmanned assault

Zelensky said the mission marked the first time in the war that an enemy position had been taken without any boots on the ground.

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“These are our ground robotic systems. For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was captured exclusively by unmanned GRS platforms and drones,” he said.

“The occupiers surrendered, and this operation was completed without the involvement of infantry and without losses on our part.”

The use of robots to physically enter and control contested space—rather than simply support human troops—represents a notable escalation in the role of automation in combat.

Machines in high-risk zones

The systems deployed are part of a rapidly expanding arsenal of Ukrainian-made robotic platforms designed to operate in the most dangerous parts of the фронt line, including areas exposed to heavy fire, mines and surveillance.

Zelensky highlighted that robots are increasingly being sent where soldiers would face the highest risk, effectively replacing human presence in frontline assaults.

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“A robot entered the most dangerous areas instead of a soldier,” he said, underscoring the intended role of these systems in reducing casualties.

Among the platforms in use are Ratel, Termite, Ardal, Lynx, Zmii, Protector and Volia, each tailored for tasks ranging from reconnaissance to direct engagement.

Scale and impact

Ukraine has sharply increased its use of robotic systems in recent months, with Zelensky stating that more than 22,000 missions have been carried out in just three months.

He framed this as a direct contribution to saving lives, arguing that each deployment reduces the need to send soldiers into high-risk environments.

“In other words, over 22,000 lives were saved,” he said, linking the expansion of robotic warfare to lower casualty rates.

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A turning point in warfare

Drones have already transformed the war in Ukraine, particularly in reconnaissance and targeted strikes, but their integration with ground robots in offensive operations could mark a new phase.

If such missions become repeatable and scalable, they may redefine how military forces approach frontline assaults—shifting from human-led engagements to coordinated machine-driven operations.

While independent verification of the specific operation remains limited, the announcement reflects a broader trend toward automation that is likely to shape future conflicts well beyond Ukraine.

Sources: X.com