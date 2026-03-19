Ukraine expands “death zone” as drones begin crippling Russian logistics

Ukraine is expanding its drone “death zone,” striking deeper behind Russian lines and increasingly disrupting the flow of troops and supplies to the front.

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Ukraine is expanding the reach of its drone operations, creating what is described as a growing “death zone” behind Russian lines and putting increasing pressure on supply routes to the front.

According to PortalTechnologiczny.pl, the area where drones can detect and strike targets has tripled in size in recent months, turning previously safer logistics zones into active risk areas.

A shift away from manpower

Ukrainian strategy is increasingly focused on precision rather than troop numbers.

Instead of committing more soldiers to the front, operations are centered on surveillance and targeted drone strikes aimed at slowing Russian movement and disrupting coordination.

The objective is to limit the ability of Russian forces to move equipment, fuel, and reinforcements efficiently.

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Strikes reaching deeper behind the front

The reported expansion is driven by increased drone range and improved coordination.

According to the report, Ukrainian drones can now strike targets up to 150 kilometers behind the front line, compared to roughly 50 kilometers previously.

This forces Russian logistics further from combat zones and complicates supply chains.

A centralized command structure has also been introduced to coordinate deeper strikes and improve targeting.

Air defenses increasingly targeted

Ukrainian operations are focusing on degrading Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems.

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Systems such as Buk, Tor, and Pantsir have reportedly been hit, reducing Russia’s ability to counter drone activity.

This has contributed to Ukraine gaining greater control over low-altitude airspace in several frontline regions.

Logistics under sustained pressure

The impact is being felt across Russian supply lines.

Transport routes are becoming harder to use, with some troops reportedly forced to cover distances on foot due to the risk of drone strikes.

Heavier strike drones are also being used to target infrastructure such as warehouses, equipment depots, and command points deeper behind the lines.

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As the range and coordination of drone operations increase, the strategy is shifting toward sustained disruption of logistics rather than direct confrontation.

Sources: PortalTechnologiczny.pl