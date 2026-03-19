Pro-Kremlin blogger denounces Putin: He should “be put on trial as a war criminal”

According to the blogger, Putin’s “is no longer one of us”.

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Should Putin be put on trial? The answer depends on who you ask.

You would probably get a resounding “yes” from most people in the West, and it’s hard to imagine many Ukrainians not agreeing.

On the other hand, if you asked a Russian, the answer will probably be different – at least unless you ask the pro-Kremlin blogger, Ilya Remeslo.

The 42-year-old lawyer has long been a staunch supporter of the Kremlin, but that time is over.

According to The Guardian, Remeslo has published a manifesto on Telegram outlining why he no longer backs President Vladimir Putin.

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The five points in the manifesto

Using several AI-tools we have translated the manifesto and verified as much as we can by cross-referring the translation with information written elsewhere.

The manifesto states that the five reasons for Remeslo now turning his back on Putin is:

The war in Ukraine

Enormous damage to Russia’s economy and citizens’ well-being

The suffocation of internet and media freedom

The length of Putin’s time in power

Putin does not respect his voters and does not want to hear them

Illegitimate

In the post, he labelled the president “illegitimate” and described the war in Ukraine as a failure that has brought heavy losses and economic damage.

Speaking to The Guardian from St Petersburg, Remeslo said: “Vladimir Putin should resign and be put on trial as a war criminal. His personalised, corrupt system is doomed to collapse, as we’re seeing now with the war in Ukraine and elsewhere.”

Remeslo added that the Russian army is struggling in Ukraine, and that there is no end in sight to the war, stating that Russia is currently fhgting for territories so tiny, that it will not give Russia anything.

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Putin no longer “one of us”

The remarks prompted speculation about their authenticity, with some suggesting hacking or a staged move.

Remeslo dismissed this, stating: “none of this is staged. I am just speaking the truth.”

He said his decision evolved over time, adding: “Putin is no longer ‘one of us’.”

Opposition figure Leonid Volkov said: “He wrote and said things that simply cannot be said. People are jailed for far less … This opens a very dangerous Pandora’s box.”

Despite potential consequences, Remeslo said he was prepared. “I am ready for any trial against me,” he said

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Known for prosecuting Navalny

Remeslo is not “just” another pro-Kremlin blogger.

According to The Moscow Times, he played a hugh part in the campaign against the late opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, including appearing in court proceedings.

Sources: The Guardian, The Moscow Times, Telegram-post from Ilya Remeslo