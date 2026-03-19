Russia ‘desperately short on cash’ — wants citizens to pay to leave the country

Russia has been tightening economic controls as the cost of war and sanctions continue to weigh on the country.

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With revenues under strain and spending rising, authorities are looking for new ways to stabilise the economy.

Some of these measures are now expected to directly affect ordinary citizens.

Exit fee plan

Russia is considering introducing a mandatory fee for citizens leaving the country, according to claims reported by the Daily Express.

Kyrylo Shevchenko, former head of Ukraine’s central bank, said the Kremlin may require Russians to pay a fixed charge each time they travel abroad.

The proposal would apply to non-business and non-diplomatic trips, effectively targeting tourism and private travel.

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Economic pressure

Shevchenko said the move is aimed at keeping spending within Russia and boosting domestic tourism.

“The Kremlin is desperately short of cash,” he wrote, citing reporting from The Moscow Times that oil and gas revenues are falling under sanctions pressure.

He added that the country’s wartime economic boost is fading while the 2026 budget deficit continues to grow.

The reported plan comes alongside a series of recent tax increases.

Russia has already raised VAT to 22% and introduced a progressive income tax system, with rates now ranging from 13% to 22%.

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These changes are designed to increase state income but, according to Shevchenko, are “quietly passing the burden onto ordinary people.”

Capital outflow

Authorities are also trying to limit money leaving the country.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, many Russians have spent savings abroad in destinations such as Turkey, the UAE and Central Asia.

The proposed exit fee could act as a deterrent, reducing foreign spending and keeping funds inside Russia.

The developments come amid broader geopolitical tensions.

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UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper warned that Russia and Iran are working together in ways that could impact the global economy.

“We’re seeing it in terms of technology, we see it in terms of the approach, we see it in terms of these kinds of tactics,” she said.

Sources: Daily Express, The Moscow Times