Putin steps up efforts to force Ukrainians to fight in his army

Mounting losses put increasing pressure on the Kremlin to find new troops.

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As recruitment challenges grow, Moscow has been looking for alternative ways to replenish its forces.

With fewer options abroad and shifting priorities, attention is now turning to areas already under Russian control.

Forced recruitment

Russia has stepped up attempts to forcibly mobilise Ukrainians in occupied territories, according to Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance.

Residents are reportedly being pressured to accept Russian passports and register for military service.

The Kyiv Independent cited by O2 reported that activity has increased in recent days, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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In cities such as Berdyansk, men have allegedly been detained and taken to military offices.

There, they were pressured to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry under threat of punishment or criminal charges.

At least 17 people were recruited in this way over the past week, according to the Resistance Center.

Seized vehicles

Reports also describe authorities confiscating civilian vehicles under the pretext of parking violations.

In Donetsk, some owners tracked their cars via GPS and found they had been taken toward the front lines.

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Attempts to recover the vehicles reportedly led to accusations such as “terrorism” or “high treason.”

Ukrainian officials say these actions are part of a broader effort to tighten control over occupied areas.

Those who refuse to enlist may be forced into other roles within structures controlled by Russian authorities.

The Center for National Resistance described this as a system designed to maximise mobilisation resources.

Such practices would violate international law, according to the Kyiv Independent.

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Forcing civilians in occupied territories to serve in the occupying power’s military is prohibited under the Geneva Convention.

Legal experts consider such actions to be potential war crimes.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Center for National Resistance, O2.