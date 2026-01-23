Virus inspired the movie “Contagion” – now health officials are racing to stop it in real life

In a previous outbreak, it killed 21 out of 23 infected.

Health officials in India are moving quickly after a dangerous virus resurfaced, raising fears among medical staff and local communities, The Independent and The Telegraph report.

The illness, known for its high death rate, has previously caused deadly outbreaks in parts of South Asia.

Authorities say containment is the priority as contact tracing and isolation measures expand, while hospitals remain on alert.

Containment under way

Nearly 100 people have been placed under quarantine in the eastern state of West Bengal as officials try to prevent further spread. According to Indian media reports, all five confirmed infections involve healthcare workers.

Two of those infected are nurses at the private Narayana Multispeciality Hospital. Reports said both developed a high fever and breathing difficulties before being moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

A senior West Bengal health department official is quoted by The Independent as saying: “The condition of the male nurse is improving, but the woman patient remains very critical.”

How the virus spreads

Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans, often through food contaminated by infected fruit bats. Previous outbreaks have been linked to fruit or fruit products exposed to bat saliva or urine.

The World Health Organization says the virus has a fatality rate ranging from 40% to 75%, depending on how quickly cases are identified and treated.

The infection can cause a wide range of illness, from no symptoms at all to severe disease. Early signs often include fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and sore throat.

Limited treatment options

In some patients, the illness worsens, leading to dizziness, pneumonia, seizures, or coma. Severe respiratory complications are a major cause of death.

There are currently no specific drugs or approved treatments for Nipah virus. According to the World Health Organization, patients receive supportive care while their bodies fight the infection.

The virus was first identified in Malaysia in 1999 among pig farmers. India and Bangladesh have since recorded sporadic outbreaks, including one in Kerala in 2018 that killed 21 of 23 infected people.

Inspiration for pandemic blockbuster

In 2011, the movie Contagion, starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, and many others, was released.

The plot centers on an outbreak of a highly contagious virus that turns into a deadly pandemic.

It was inspired by several large-scale virus outbreaks, such as SARS in 2002–2004, but according to Forbes, a major inspiration for the virus in the movie can be traced to the Nipah virus.

Sources: The Independent, The Telegraph, World Health Organization, Forbes