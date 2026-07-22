Trump ally admits she was ‘propagandized by Russia’: Now she apologizes

She quickly pivoted back to American politics.

Sometimes it takes a loud noise to change a stubborn mind. People can spend years repeating a political script from the safety of home. But hearing a warning siren in a war zone tends to rewrite that script entirely.

A sudden shift

Laura Loomer, a fierce supporter of Donald Trump, experienced exactly this during a recent public relations tour in Eastern Europe.

According to The Daily Express she loudly opposed sending American money overseas for years. She regularly echoed talking points that painted the invaded nation as the real enemy.

Then she heard the alarms herself. Seeing the reality on the ground shattered her old beliefs. Now, the vocal political ally is eating her words.

Admitting she was wrong

Taking to the social platform X, she updated her massive audience about the grim reality.

“Just experienced my first air raid in Ukraine. Sirens blaring. This is everyday for every Ukrainian,” Loomer said.

The terrifying experience prompted a blunt apology. She wrote, “I feel like such an a—–e for minimizing the struggle of Ukrainians for the last 5 years. I often said I don’t care. Looking back, that wasn’t very nice of me to say.”

She pointed the finger at foreign disinformation, according to The Daily Express US. “We have been so propagandized by Russia and we don’t even realize it,” she added.

Praise from the president

The influencer also shared a photo of herself eating McDonald’s outside a ruined building. She praised the locals for their spirit.

“Despite nonstop attacks, the Ukrainian people are determined to continue living their life,” she noted.

Top Ukrainian leadership noticed the shift. The office of President Volodymyr Zelensky officially applauded her unexpected visit.

“It is really important that @LauraLoomer is in Ukraine and sees things with her own eyes as they are. There is no better way to get informed opinion than through personal experience which allows to deal with Russian propaganda,” his office posted on X.

Old habits remain

Her change of heart about the war did not stop her from pushing familiar domestic warnings. She quickly pivoted back to American politics.

“Air sirens could very well be the future of America if we don’t start demanding our lawmakers crack down on communism and multipolarity,” Loomer wrote.

She remains a highly controversial figure. She built her audience by sharing unproven theories about fellow Republicans and political commentators.

Sources: The Daily Express US, X