‘What a stupid question’: Trump lashes out at female reporter yet again

Trump turns on another female reporter during press briefing.

President Donald Trump publicly rebuked another journalist on Monday after facing questions about his push to pass the SAVE Act before Congress leaves Washington for its August recess.

Exchange took place aboard Air Force One during a press gaggle following renewed pressure from Trump on Senate Republicans to move forward with the legislation, which has become one of his top legislative priorities.

Frustration over Senate delays

Hours before speaking with reporters, Trump criticized Senate Majority Leader John Thune for failing to secure passage of the bill before lawmakers depart for the summer.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Lawmakers are working to complete key legislative priorities before the Senate breaks for its August recess, with midterm elections now less than 100 days away.

Heated exchange aboard Air Force One

CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs questioned why Trump wanted senators to remain in Washington rather than campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.

Rather than answering directly, the president sharply criticized the question.

“Why the stupid question you asked? What a stupid question! For Jennifer to ask such a stupid (question),” Trump responded, as the cameras were rolling by several news stations, including The Daily Beast.

Remarks did not end there.

“She’s a smart person, I knew her all the way back in the Iowa days when she said ‘Trump’s gonna win’ and boy was she right,” he added.

Latest confrontation with a reporter

According to reports, the exchange marked at least the fourth occasion in less than a week in which Trump publicly lashed out at a female journalist.

Incident came only days after another confrontation involving CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, continuing a series of tense exchanges between the president and members of the press.