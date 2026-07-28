Iranian media publishes chilling video targeting Melania Trump

Violent Iranian campaign escalates with assassination video targeting Melania Trump.

Fresh concerns over threats against the Trump family have emerged after an Iranian news outlet closely linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps published a video discussing possible ways to assassinate First Lady Melania Trump, according to The Times.

Footage reportedly circulated by the Tasnim News Agency contains violent imagery, references to members of the Trump family and what appears to be detailed information about locations associated with the first lady.

According to the report, the video opens with the words “Where should we kill Melania?!” alongside an image of the first lady’s profile drawn in blood.

Later segments reportedly encourage what the video describes as “global freedom fighters” to assassinate Melania Trump before ending with the message: “Barron Trump, wait for us!”

English subtitles included in the clip claim that “the documents used in this video are the result of extracting information from several anonymous security networks and satellite imagery.”

Despite that assertion, much of the material shown reportedly appears to consist of publicly available information.

Shopping locations and security details highlighted

Material shown in the video reportedly includes Secret Service identification linked to President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, along with references to luxury stores in Manhattan where the first lady has previously been seen shopping, including Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Text displayed during the video claims that “Melania’s obsession with fashion has become her greatest weakness.”

Viewers are also shown what the video describes as indicators that she may be preparing to visit those locations, including changes to nearby streets and surrounding infrastructure.

Reports say the largely AI-generated production goes further by outlining several possible methods for carrying out an assassination attempt.

Among the ideas described are calls for luxury retail employees to poison clothing with the nerve agent VX and offers of large sums of money intended to persuade members of Melania Trump’s styling team to cooperate.

References are also made to a nearby hospital, with the video suggesting that familiarity with hospital staff or employment there could provide information about the first lady’s whereabouts.

Threats appear across Tehran

Publication of the video comes shortly after threatening billboards appeared in Tehran targeting members of the Trump family.

One billboard reportedly displayed images of Melania Trump, Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump with altered eyes and the word “KILL” written across them, alongside the message: “Hey, terrorist! Prepare to die.”

Another reportedly featured the words “blood for blood” while calling for the deaths of President Trump, his wife and his children.

American and Israeli authorities have previously said they disrupted multiple alleged Iranian plots targeting President Trump.

Iran has repeatedly vowed retaliation following the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Soleimani during Trump’s first presidential term.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israeli intelligence also shared information with Washington in July regarding what officials believed was another Iranian plot targeting the president.