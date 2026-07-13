White House claims Trump remains in ‘perfect health’ as experts comment on deteriorating health

Medical experts discussed President Donald Trump’s previously diagnosed chronic venous insufficiency following his appearance at the NATO summit, while the White House rejected suggestions that the condition has worsened.

President Donald Trump’s appearance at the NATO summit has prompted renewed discussion about his health after medical experts commented on his previously disclosed diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

According to the Daily Express, Trump’s condition drew fresh attention after observers noted swelling around his ankles during the summit in Turkey.

Medical comments

The Daily Express reported that Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, founder and chief executive of the Center for Vein Restoration, said certain lifestyle habits could aggravate chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood flow in the legs.

“If you don’t maintain a certain kind of lifestyle – which would be maintaining a certain body mass index – and you’re up at odd times, and you’re not using compression socks so you’re fatigued, this won’t be helping,” Lakhanpal told the Daily Beast.

He also suggested fatigue and the condition could contribute to changes in a person’s walking pattern.

White House response

According to the Daily Express, the White House rejected the doctor’s assessment and criticized the Daily Beast for publishing the report.

A White House spokesperson described the outlet as a “mentally challenged, lightweight operation,” adding: “Hopefully the idiots who work there will eventually be able to get themselves a real job.”

Previous diagnosis

White House physician Dr. Sean Barbarella confirmed last year that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, describing it as “a benign and common condition.”

The Daily Express noted that Trump’s health has been the subject of public attention in recent months, including discussion of bruising on his hands and his physical condition. Trump has repeatedly said he remains in “perfect” health, while his latest medical report described his overall condition as “excellent.”

Sources: Daily Express, Daily Beast