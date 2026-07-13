Argentina make surprise FIFA request ahead of World Cup clash with England

Argentina’s World Cup request could bring back painful memories for England.

Wednesday’s clash in Atlanta already carries enormous weight, with two of international football’s fiercest rivals battling for a place in the World Cup final.

Now another talking point has emerged before a ball has even been kicked.

According to Ladbible via. Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, the reigning world champions have asked FIFA for permission to wear their dark blue and black away kit instead of their famous sky-blue and white striped jersey.

A decision is expected on Tuesday, one day before the semi-final.

Argentina have worn their traditional home shirt in five of their six matches during the tournament. Their only appearance in the alternate strip came during a 3-1 victory over Jordan in the group stage.

England, meanwhile, enter the semi-final as the designated home side and are expected to wear their white home kit. Thomas Tuchel’s team have only used their red away strip once throughout the competition.

More than just avoiding a kit clash?

No official explanation has been given for Argentina’s request.

One practical reason could be that Argentina’s home shirt contains large white sections, potentially creating a visual conflict with England’s all-white kit.

Jordan wore an all-white strip when Argentina switched to navy earlier in the tournament, suggesting FIFA has already approved a similar solution once.

History, however, also offers another possible explanation.

Memories England would rather forget

Some of Argentina’s most iconic victories over England came while wearing darker shirts rather than their traditional stripes.

During the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, Diego Maradona scored both the infamous “Hand of God” goal and the celebrated “Goal of the Century” while wearing a solid blue shirt.

Twelve years later, Argentina again wore a dark navy kit when they eliminated England on penalties at the 1998 World Cup after David Beckham’s red card against Diego Simeone.

England’s most memorable competitive victory over Argentina came in 2002, when Beckham converted the winning penalty in a group-stage match. Argentina wore their classic striped shirt that day, while England played in red.

The countries last met in a 2005 friendly, with England wearing white and Argentina once again dressed in navy. England won that match 3-2.

Should FIFA approve Argentina’s latest request, another chapter in one of football’s most emotionally charged rivalries could begin with a familiar-looking shirt before the opening whistle has even blown.