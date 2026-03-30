White House responds after Trump’s assassination attempt called fake

White House defends account of 2024 rally shooting

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The White House has issued a statement after Jesse Ventura suggested the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump may have been staged.

Ventura shared his opinion during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he questioned details of the incident.

The shooting took place in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, when gunman Thomas Crooks reportedly fired multiple shots toward the stage.

One bullet struck Trump’s ear, and a bystander, Corey Comperatore, was killed.

During the interview, Ventura cast doubt on the attack, asking: “Where’s his scar today?” He also referenced the wrestling term “blade job,” implying the injury may not have been genuine.

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Pressed by host Piers Morgan on whether he believed the event was fake, Ventura responded: “I don’t know, where’s his scar today?”

When reminded that a volunteer firefighter died during the incident, Ventura replied: “I don’t know, come on Piers, you’re going to tell me this guy’s a big hero now?”

Interview backlash

Ventura’s comments drew immediate criticism, particularly given the fatality linked to the shooting.

He continued his criticism of Trump during the interview, stating: “He has no courage. He never has.”

The remarks have added to ongoing debate among some commentators who have questioned aspects of the incident, despite official accounts.

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White house response

In a statement reported by the Daily Express US, the White House rejected Ventura’s claims and paid tribute to the victim.

“On that tragic day in Butler, Pennsylvania, we tragically lost an American hero, Corey Comperatore, who selflessly laid down his life to protect those around him. President Trump will never forget Corey and his beautiful family.”

The statement added: “On that dark day, God spared President Trump’s life by a miraculous millimeter. President Trump is standing stronger than ever as he continues to ‘fight, fight, fight’ for the American people. Only a fool would believe otherwise.”

Sources: Piers Morgan Uncensored, Daily Express US.

