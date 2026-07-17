“Who’s Next?”: Iran unveils mural showing Trump and his family in coffins

A new “Blood for Blood” mural unveiled in Tehran depicts Donald Trump, Melania Trump and other members of the president’s family in coffins, marking the latest escalation in anti-U.S. messaging.

A graphic mural displayed in central Tehran has further heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, depicting President Donald Trump and members of his family lying in coffins.

According to the Daily Express, the installation is the latest in a series of anti-U.S. displays that have appeared across the Iranian capital as relations between Washington and Tehran remain strained.

Graphic display

The Daily Express reported that the mural, unveiled in Tehran’s Palestine Square, bears the slogan “Blood for Blood” and shows Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other members of his family in coffins positioned in front of the White House.

The newspaper said the artwork appears to threaten retaliation for U.S. strikes that killed senior Iranian officials.

On the same day, another billboard appeared in Tehran’s Vali-e-Asr Square featuring the words “Who’s Next?” alongside an image of Trump. According to the Daily Express, the display also references the recent death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Escalating rhetoric

Citing Iran Wire, the Daily Express reported that the billboards were installed by the Owj Arts and Media Organisation, a group that has long supported the policies of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the report, the organisation has repeatedly erected anti-U.S. billboards during periods of negotiations with Washington, including previous displays carrying direct threats against Trump.

The Daily Express, citing Iran Wire, noted that one earlier billboard included the message “We will kill Trump” in both Persian and English.

Security concerns

The latest displays come amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following renewed American military action and increasing security concerns.

The Daily Express also reported that Trump has previously claimed Iran may attempt to assassinate him. Citing The Wall Street Journal, the newspaper said Israeli intelligence had allegedly uncovered evidence of a new Iranian plot targeting the U.S. president. It also referenced comments Trump made during a NATO meeting and reporting by the New York Post regarding instructions he had reportedly left in the event of his death.

Sources: Daily Express, Iran Wire, The Wall Street Journal, New York Post