Russian top politician blasted domestic abuse bill to save wedding statistics

She argued that eight out of ten marriages in Russia already end in divorce and that the bill could push that number even higher.

A fierce digital standoff has erupted in Russia as women launch an online strike against politicians who fear domestic abuse laws could ruin marriage statistics.

High-profile social media influencers are leading the charge, vowing to boycott marriage until the state protects them.

According to The Moscow Times, the uproar began during a tense political debate over whether new legislation would discourage men from marrying.

At the same time, the Kremlin is heavily promoting traditional family values to address a deepening demographic crisis. It is a clash of priorities.

Anger boiled over when a top politician suggested that protecting women from violence could scare suitors away. Social media stars reacted immediately.

On Instagram, blogger Farida Shirinova told her 659,000 followers, “We, women, will not get married until a law on domestic violence is passed.” She added, “No decent man will be scared away from marriage by such a law.”

Online backlash grows

Influencer Maria Golovinskaya shared a similar message with her 2.8 million followers, questioning which men would actually fear laws designed to protect women.

“What does it mean that it will scare men away? Which men? It’s a warning sign only for those men who beat women, because a normal, decent man is not afraid of the courts or the law. He would never allow himself to raise his hand against a woman,” Golovinskaya said.

A heavy price

The political battle intensified when Nina Ostanina opposed a bill criminalizing domestic abuse.

As head of the parliamentary family committee, she argued that eight out of ten Russian marriages already end in divorce. She claimed men would fear impulsive complaints from their wives.

“If all 10 end in divorce, is there any point in adopting such a law? Will young people still want to get married if this law is passed?” Ostanina asked.

Bill author Ksenia Goryacheva blasted the committee head for trading human safety for better marriage statistics.

“The most disturbing part is hearing such words from a woman who is prepared to treat women’s safety as an acceptable price for preserving marriage statistics,” Goryacheva said.

Sudden political retreat

Ostanina sued Goryacheva for defamation. It backfired.

Following a massive public outcry, she quickly backtracked and proposed restoring criminal penalties for first-time domestic assaults.

Support for stronger protections is overwhelming, with pollster Russian Field reporting that 90% of respondents favor criminal penalties. Meanwhile, experts warn the problem could worsen as more soldiers return from Ukraine.