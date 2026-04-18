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Trump ranks lowest in new approval survey

August M August M
Donald Trump
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A new survey of public figures in the United States highlights a clear divide between celebrities and political leaders. The results show who Americans view most positively at a time of deep political division.

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One name stands far ahead of the rest, outperforming even the most recognised global figures.

Standout figure

According to Digi24.ro, citing a poll by the University of Massachusetts and YouGov, country music star Dolly Parton ranked as the most popular figure in the United States.

The 80-year-old recorded a net approval rating of 65%, placing her well above all others in the survey.

Her strong result reflects broad appeal, with high positive ratings and very low negative opinions among respondents.

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Political rankings

Former US President Barack Obama came second with a net approval score of 14%, making him one of the few political figures with a positive rating.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky followed in third place with 12%.

By contrast, current US President Donald Trump ranked last with a net approval of -18%, just behind Joe Biden.

Reasons for appeal

Parton’s popularity is linked to her long career in music, as well as her charitable work and public image.

She has also avoided political involvement, once saying: “Everyone knows I don’t get involved in politics.”

This approach has helped her maintain support across different groups.

Wider picture

At the bottom of the ranking, Russian President Vladimir Putin recorded the lowest score, with a net approval of -65%.

The findings suggest that public figures outside politics can achieve higher approval ratings, particularly in a divided political environment.

Sources: Digi24.ro, University of Massachusetts, YouGov

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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