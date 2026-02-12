Young footballer puts Prince William on the spot

Prince William placed the spotlight on youth sport this week as he visited Saudi Arabia, highlighting the rapid growth of girls’ football in the kingdom.

The Prince of Wales joined young players on the pitch in Riyadh, turning a formal engagement into an energetic training session.

At MISK Sports City, William met girls aged 10 to 15 taking part in organised football drills. The visit formed part of his wider tour focused on youth development and community initiatives.

Encouraged by the players, the prince joined in a crossbar challenge, taking three shots at goal. Although the aim was to strike the bar, each effort found the net instead, prompting laughter from the group, The Express reports.

Backing women’s sport

The engagement underscored the increasing visibility of girls’ sport in Saudi Arabia, where women’s football has expanded in recent years.

William, who has long supported football initiatives in the UK, spent time speaking with the young athletes about their training and ambitions. His relaxed approach and willingness to take part in drills reflected a hands-on style often seen during overseas visits.

During the conversation, one of the girls asked: “Did Princess Kate come with you?”

William replied: “No, she’s not here sadly, no.”

Family never far away

Although the tour focused on sport and youth engagement, the prince also spoke warmly about his children’s enthusiasm for football.

“They would love it here. Will you show them how to play football? My children love football, but you guys are another level.

“I can see you guys will be at the World Cup very soon, and then you’re going to make me feel very old.

“My children love sport, so the more they can get involved and get more active, the better.”

Princess Catherine did not join the Saudi trip. It is understood that the couple typically try to ensure one parent remains at home with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during overseas engagements.

The Riyadh visit offered a glimpse of William’s continued support for grassroots sport, as well as his ease in connecting with young people abroad.

Sources: The Express.