Russia’s new “Wedge” drone was supposed to be a breakthrough — Ukraine has already shot it down

It was presented as a technological leap on the battlefield.

Russian officials promoted it as a next-generation weapon powered by advanced systems.

Now, Ukrainian forces say they have already brought one down.

Only four months old

According to the Ukrainian army, troops have shot down a newly introduced Russian drone known as “Wedge,” also referred to as “Klin.”

The model had been publicly unveiled only four months ago, with Moscow highlighting its use of artificial intelligence and upgraded targeting capabilities.

The interception was carried out by the 118th Independent Mechanized Brigade near the front line in the Orikhov direction.

First reported strike

“This is the first known case of the destruction of this type of drone, which was publicly presented only four months ago,” the brigade said.

Russian developers had claimed the drone was equipped with artificial intelligence tools, an autonomous system for detecting and striking targets, and an enhanced control mechanism.

Each unit is estimated to cost around $35,000, according to the Ukrainian military’s statement.

Claims versus reality

“Despite the developers’ declarations about the drone’s ability to autonomously detect and engage targets at a distance of up to 120 kilometers, ‘Wedge’ was intercepted quite easily, apparently during one of the first combat sorties,” the 118th Independent Mechanized Brigade reported.

The announcement suggests that the drone may not have performed as advertised in its initial operational use.

The downing comes as both sides continue to rely heavily on unmanned systems along the front.

Zelensky’s criticism

Separately, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly criticized Ukraine’s military leadership for what he described as shortcomings in air defense performance.

During a meeting on Tuesday focused on restoring electricity and heating in cities hit by Russian attacks, Zelenskyy voiced dissatisfaction with the Air Force.

“The Ukrainian Air Force should also work more effectively to increase the capabilities of defending the Kharkiv region and other regions bordering Russia against Shahed and other types of attack drones,” he said.

“The small air defense component, countering attack drones, must be much more effective and prevent the problems that currently exist. In some areas, defense lines are better constructed, while in others, significant work is still needed,” Zelensky said.

