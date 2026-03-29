“Your brain learns it”: hidden signs of alcohol addiction

A recovering alcoholic has shared a stark warning about how easily drinking habits can turn into dependency. He claims many people may already be addicted without recognising the signs.

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His message highlights how alcohol can quietly reshape behaviour over time, reports LADbible.

Early warning signs

Corey Warren, who has been sober since 2011 after multiple rehab stays, says addiction often begins subtly.

He explained that relying on alcohol after a stressful day can be an early indicator.

“If you’re stressed out or you have a bad day and you turn to a drink, well, your brain records that. And if that drink gives you relief, well, your brain records that too,” he said.

Over time, this pattern can become automatic.

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How it builds

Warren said repeated drinking teaches the brain to associate alcohol with comfort.

“Next time that you have a bad day or you’re stressed out, your brain doesn’t say ‘let’s go for a walk, let’s call somebody, maybe you need some more sleep’.”

“Your brain suggests one thing, a drink.”

He added that eventually the brain stops asking altogether and begins expecting alcohol as a response.

Brain changes

Health experts support the idea that alcohol affects brain function.

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According to the Mayo Clinic, a mix of genetic, psychological and environmental factors influence how addiction develops.

Repeated drinking alters how the brain links alcohol with pleasure, while also impairing judgement.

Over time, people may drink not just to feel good, but to avoid discomfort.

Loss of control

Specialists say these changes can make quitting difficult.

UK Addiction Treatment Centres explain that the brain adapts through a process known as neuroplasticity, reinforcing dependence on alcohol.

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As tolerance increases, larger amounts are needed to achieve the same effect.

Warren stressed this is not simply about willpower, but learned behaviour that becomes deeply ingrained.

Sources: LADbible, Mayo Clinic, UK Addiction Treatment Centres



