Your old iPhone could be worth a small fortune

Some early iPhones are now treated like rare collectibles—and selling for huge sums.

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According to BGR, the original iPhone has become a highly sought-after piece of tech history, with some rare models selling for extraordinary prices.

While modern smartphones all follow the all-screen design introduced by Apple in 2007, early versions of the device are now gaining attention for a very different reason.

Collectors are increasingly hunting for original units, especially those that remain untouched and preserved in their original packaging.

Rare models

Some of the most prized examples are the 4 GB versions of the original iPhone, which were only sold for a short period.

According to BGR, factory-sealed units have sold for more than $100,000, with one reaching over $190,000 in 2023.

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By comparison, used devices without packaging can still be found online for under $100, depending on their condition.

Why they matter

When the iPhone launched in 2007, Apple offered both 4 GB and 8 GB models, with the smaller version priced lower.

However, the 4 GB variant was quickly discontinued, making it far less common than later versions.

This rarity, combined with its role in reshaping the smartphone industry, has made it especially appealing to collectors.

Limited use today

Despite their value, original iPhones are no longer practical for everyday use.

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They rely on outdated 2G networks, which have largely been shut down, limiting their functionality.

Although they can still connect to Wi-Fi, most modern apps are unsupported, meaning many buyers now treat sealed units more like preserved tech artifacts than working devices.

Sources: BGR