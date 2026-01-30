Zelenskiy challenges Putin to meet him in Kyiv “if he dares”

He also shot down any idea of the two leaders meeting in Moscow or Belarus.

They have not met face to face since 2019, which is understandable, considering their countries have been fighting each other for nearly four years.

Proposals for a possible new meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have been put forward several times during the war, most notably during the 2025 peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey.

Back then, Zelensky did go to Istanbul, but the Russian leader was a no-show.

Following the recent round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi, the Kremlin has suggested that Zelensky travel to Moscow to meet Putin — a suggestion that has been promptly shot down by Ukraine.

Instead, Zelensky has issued a counterproposal.

“If he dares”

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing, Zelensky suggested that Putin instead jump on a plane and travel to Kyiv.

“Of course, it is impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. It’s the same as meeting with Putin in Kyiv. I can also invite him to Kyiv — let him come. I publicly invite him, if he dares, of course,” Zelensky said, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is ready for any format that will help bring the war to an end, but he ruled out both Moscow and Belarus as possible venues.

The two Russian conditions

According to a statement by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov to Russian media, Moscow has two conditions for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky to take place.

Firstly, everything must be “well prepared”, and secondly, the meeting must be aimed at “achieving concrete positive results”.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is the only possible venue for a meeting, as anywhere else would be “inappropriate”.

Sources: RBC-Ukraine, Reuters, AP, CNN